TDP’s Mahanadu conclave to pass  31 resolutions

Published: 16th May 2018 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will pass 31 resolutions during the Mahanadu, the three-day conclave of the party to be held in Vijayawada from May 27 to 29. The TDP leaders, under the leadership of party senior leader and Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, met at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Tuesday and discussed the resolutions to be taken up during Mahanadu.

Disclosing details to newsmen, Information and Public Relations Minister Kalava Srinivasulu said that out of all the 31 resolutions, 18 would be from Andhra Pradesh, eight from Telangana and the remaining five common to AP and Telangana.

Apart from discussing at length the implementation of poll promises as well as welfare schemes for the poor, the meeting took note of issues like construction of Polavaram project and capital city of Amaravati and non-cooperation from the Centre.“We shall also discuss the progress achieved during the last four years in agriculture, welfare, electricity and other sectors,” the Minister said.

