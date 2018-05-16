Vijayawada city police counsels Auto drivers against drunken driving

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The city traffic police counselled 18 auto drivers who were caught driving in an inebriated state during a campaign against drunken driving conducted two days ago.On Tuesday, in-charge DCP (DCP- Traffic) T Ramprasad Rao and other traffic police officials conducted the counseling session for drivers. They asked the drivers to be careful while on duty. The officials explained the ill-effects of alcohol while driving and warned them that their licences would be cancelled if they failed to adhere to traffic regulations.

The police also observed that several drivers were arrested recently for their involvement in grievous offences. “We shall take serious action against the drivers if they are found driving in an inebriated conditions. The police are planning to open rowdy-sheets against the drivers who resort to such offences,” he warned.The in-charge DCP advised the trade unions representing auto drivers to discipline auto drivers.