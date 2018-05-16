Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Ganja peddler gets three years in jail

The metropolitan magistrate court here on Tuesday sentenced a habitual drug peddler to three years in jail and imposed Rs 5000 fine for selling drugs in the city.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The metropolitan magistrate court here on Tuesday sentenced a habitual drug peddler to three years in jail and imposed Rs 5000 fine for selling drugs in the city.

According to the Krishnalanka police, Sirapangi Issak, 35,  was found selling Ganja to public at a burial ground near Geetha Nagar Karakatta in 2017. The police found 4 kgs of Ganja from his possession. They also found a huge amount of cash from him. The police arrested him and booked him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.After taking statements from seven witnesses, Metropolitan Session Court Judge AV Ravindra awarded three years of imprisonment to him.

