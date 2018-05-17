Andhra Pradesh: Archaeologist appointed as consultant of Pasupatheeswara Temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The temple trust board committee of Goddess Kanaka Durga temple which met on Tuesday has appointed noted archaeologist E Siva Nagi Reddy as a consultant for taking up the renovation works of Pasupatheeswara Temple at a higher altitude than the existing durga temple.



Addressing a press conference, temple executive officer M Padma said that board has prepared estimates at a cost of Rs 1.37 crore to construct G+4 building for cottage purpose to the devotees at Gollapudi.

At present, hundreds of devotees are being accommodated at the dormitory sheds developed with the support of CV Reddy charities and temple guest house in One Town, she said.