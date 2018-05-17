Sexual harassment: Andhra Pradesh Kabaddi Association secretary surrenders in court, sent to judicial custody

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After five Indian women kabaddi players and a kabaddi coach lodged a complaint with Vijayawada police against the Andhra Pradesh Kabaddi Association State secretary V Veera Lankaiah accusing him of sexual harassment and selling of Form- 2 certificates, Veera Lankaiah surrendered before the fourth additional chief metropolitan magistrate court here on Wednesday.

The judge sent him to 14 days judicial custody. Following the complaint lodged on May 11, Machavaram police registered a case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with an intention to outrage her modesty), 385 (threatening a person for extortion) and 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC and summoned him to appear before the investigating officer for questioning.

In the complaint, a woman Kabaddi player complained that the association secretary was harassing her for issuing a certificate. “Veera Lankaiah, along with his advocate, appeared before the court. We summoned him for questioning, but he did not tun up,” said Machavaram police.