Vijayawada cleanest city in India in one millon population category

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   It’s a proud moment for the denizens of Vijayawada as the city has been ranked as the ‘cleanest city’ among big cities in the country having more than one million population in the Swachh Survekshan-2018 survey conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban). 

The results of the survey were announced by Minister of State for Housing Hardeep Singh Puri at a programme held in New Delhi on Wednesday. The award ceremony is likely to held in a fortnight in New Delhi, according to sources. In the Swachh Survekshan-2016 rankings, Vijayawada secured 23rd rank and 19th rank in 2017 among the 500 cities surveyed. 

This time, the Union Ministry of Urban Development survey was conducted in 4,200 cities, covering a population of 40 crore. A three-member team from Quality Council of India (QCI) completed the survey in the  city in the first week of February as part of the assessment for the Swachh Survekshan-2018 rankings. As part of their visit, the team inspected the progress of various development activities being conducted by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) under the Swachh Bharat Mission. 

According to VMC officials, the QCI teams, as part of their inspection, visited major locations and examined sanitation. The team members also visited commercial areas, residential areas and slums and gathered data. They also took feedback from people on cleanliness. The QCI officials, after inspection, sent photos and videos of the locations from the site to New Delhi through geo-tagging.

“The best practises adopted for the maintenance of sanitation in the city has resulted in bagging the cleanest city in the country. We thank the staff and citizens for their cooperation in keeping the city clean and giving positive feedback during the survey organised by the MoHUA,” Municipal Commissioner J Nivas told TNIE.

The city evaluated on six parameters
Collection and transportation of municipal solid waste (30 per cent)
Processing and disposal of solid waste (25%)
IEC (Information, Education and Communication) (5%)
Capacity building (5%)
Innovation and best practices (5 %)

