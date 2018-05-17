Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada, Guntur to be decked up for TDP's Dharma Poratam event

 The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) coordination committee meeting held here on Wednesday discussed at length the Dharma Poratam meeting to be held in Visakhapatnam on May 22.

Published: 17th May 2018 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2018 05:04 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) coordination committee meeting held here on Wednesday discussed at length the Dharma Poratam meeting to be held in Visakhapatnam on May 22. It also  discussed the arrangements to be made for successful conduct of Mahanadu, a three-day annual event of the party.The meeting held under the leadership of AP TDP chief K Kala Venkata Rao as Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu left for East Godavari district to take stock of the boat capsize incident in River Godavari decided to organise a meeting at Siddhartha Engineering College in Kanuru, venue of Mahanadu, on Thursday to review the arrangements.

After entrusting the responsibilities like providing accommodation to representatives, parking, food, registration and issue of entry cards, cultural events to several ministers and party leaders from AP and Telangana, the meeting decided to decorate both Vijayawada and Guntur cities for the Mahanadu as part of the party’s plan to organise the event on a grand scale.

Apart from earmarking a 60-acre area for vehicle parking, the organisers were told to make arrangements in  such a way that the three-day mega event of the party would not be disturbed even if it rains during the period.In addition to the ongoing Mini-Mahanadus in the Assembly constituencies from May 14 to 21, the party will organise such events in every district headquarter on May 23 and 24.

