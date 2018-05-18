Home Cities Vijayawada

Amaravati to get Rs 1,400-crore sports hub

As part of the first phase of development of the Sports City, a multipurpose sports hub will be developed in about 20 acres of land with an estimated cost of Rs 1,400 crore.

VIJAYAWADA: With the planning of the Government City in Amaravati reaching an advanced stage with the finalisation of the Amaravati Government Complex (AGC) plan, the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has now moved its focus to the development of another thematic city in the State capital -- the Sports City.

The officials said that the CRDA would go for international competitive bidding for the development of the sports hub. "The objective of developing a multipurpose sports hub is to meet the needs of the residents of Amaravati in the future, and also to serve as a venue for national and international events. We have identified the land abutting the River Krishna near the Amaravati Government Complex," a senior official told TNIE.

It maybe noted that as per the 'Sports City Strategy For Amaravati' document, the State government aims to host the Olympics in the capital city in future.

While facilities like an outdoor multi-sports stadium, indoor stadium, a sports academy with training centre and others would be established in 11 acres of land, the remaining nine acres would be used for real estate development and commercial activity, the officials added.

"We have invited the request for quotation-cum-request for proposal on Thursday. The sports hub would be developed under Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis," the official observed.

The first step to realise Sports City in capital

The project would be completed in three phases - 2022, 2024 and 2029.

According to the RFQ-cum-RFP, the developer will form a joint venture and enter into a shareholders agreement with the CRDA. Then, the State government, through CRDA, will ink a concession agreement where the developer would develop, operate and maintain the sports hub for 35 years. After the concession period ends, the hub will be transferred to the CRDA.

Sports Infrastructure project: 11 acres

- A 25,000-seater outdoor multipurpose stadium in 5.7 acres where the field will be 2.7 acres, and the pavilion, gallery and parking would be in 3 acres.

-Multi-sport indoor facility for tennis, basketball, volleyball squash, badminton and table tennis along with facilities for gymnastics, judo, wrestling, taekwondo, yoga training, aerobics, zumba, etc., in 3.5 acres

-Sports academy with facilities capable of training and teaching students will be set up in 2 acres of land

 

Real estate project: 9 acres

- Around 1,000 premium dwelling units and stadium-view apartment towers with total area of of close to 20 lakh sq ft

- Retail, entertainment and dining (RED) space of about 2.5 lakh sqft

- Hospitality complex with upscale hotel and service apartment-cum-hostel of about 4.8 lakh sqft or 500-600 rooms

Land acquisition schedules released

The Guntur district administration on Thursday released the schedules of land acquisition for various development projects including roads in Undavalli, Sakhamuru, Nelapadu and Uddandarayunipalem villages of the capital region. The schedules were released for about 170 acres of land.

