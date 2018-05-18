Home Cities Vijayawada

Demanding apology from international archer V Jyothi Surekha, Archery Academy founder threatens to relaunch protest

Earlier, the association proposed to take out the procession from Vijayalakshmi Colony, but the police suggested Satyanarayana to start the rally from PB Siddhartha College, citing scorching heat.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding an apology from international archer V Jyothi Surekha and her father Surendra Kumar, students from Volga Archery Academy and office-bearers of the AP Archery Association took out a procession from PB Siddhartha College, Mogalrajpuram, to Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) office here on Thursday.

''I called off my indefinite hunger strike after SAAP chairman P Ankamma Chowdary assured me that Surekha will tender an apology for the remarks made against me. Even after ten days, the archer and her father refused to do so. Once again, I will launch the agitation until justice is done to me," said academy founder Cherukuri Satyanarayana.

"How can the archer get cash incentive and benefits announced by the State government while representing the Petroleum Sports Board. It's purely a violation of the norms. Surekha and her father are betraying the government to get 500 sq.ft land in Vijayawada and Group-I post," Satyanarayana alleged.

Instead of encouraging players like Surekha, the government should focus on providing pending cash incentives and house sites for the archers who brought laurels for the State at various national and international fixtures, he demanded.

