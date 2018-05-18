Home Cities Vijayawada

Newborn operated at Vijayawada hospital for rare heart ailment

A team of expert doctors from the city-based Andhra Hospitals successfully operated on an 18-day-old baby, who had obstructive Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Drainage (TAPVD).

Published: 18th May 2018 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A team of expert doctors from the city-based Andhra Hospitals successfully operated on an 18-day-old baby, who had obstructive Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Drainage (TAPVD). Doctors said that TAPVD is a complex heart disease where the blood vessels that go to the heart are abnormally positioned.

Addressing the media, the head of children's services wing, Dr. PV Rama Rao, said that the baby girl of Sumathi Rani and Suresh Babu from Tadepalli was admitted to the hospital on April 20. "The TAPVD is a rare disease and the doctors successfully operated the baby on May 3. Now, she is healthy and ready for discharge," he said.

The team of doctors, who were involved in treating the baby, included paediatric cardiologist Dr. Vikram, cardiac surgeon Dr. Dilip, cardiologist Dr. J Sreemannarayana, cardiac anaesthetist Dr. Ramesh and others.

Dr. PV Rama Rao said that the hospital has so far given a new lease of life to 27 newborns by successfully performing various kinds of neonatal intensive heart surgeries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
heart ailment Vijayawada hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Terms of Reference: Finance Ministers of five States submit memo to President Ram Nath Kovind

Slow storm water drain project irks corporators of Vijayawada

Chaos prevails in council meet over special category status; Two YSRC corporators suspended from VMC

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018