Newborn operated at Vijayawada hospital for rare heart ailment

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A team of expert doctors from the city-based Andhra Hospitals successfully operated on an 18-day-old baby, who had obstructive Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Drainage (TAPVD). Doctors said that TAPVD is a complex heart disease where the blood vessels that go to the heart are abnormally positioned.

Addressing the media, the head of children's services wing, Dr. PV Rama Rao, said that the baby girl of Sumathi Rani and Suresh Babu from Tadepalli was admitted to the hospital on April 20. "The TAPVD is a rare disease and the doctors successfully operated the baby on May 3. Now, she is healthy and ready for discharge," he said.

The team of doctors, who were involved in treating the baby, included paediatric cardiologist Dr. Vikram, cardiac surgeon Dr. Dilip, cardiologist Dr. J Sreemannarayana, cardiac anaesthetist Dr. Ramesh and others.

Dr. PV Rama Rao said that the hospital has so far given a new lease of life to 27 newborns by successfully performing various kinds of neonatal intensive heart surgeries.