Farmer killed as tractor overturns in Andhra Pradesh

 In a tragic incident, a farmer was killed on the spot after the tractor he was travelling in turned turtle under Nunna limits on Thursday night.

Published: 19th May 2018 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In a tragic incident, a farmer was killed on the spot after the tractor he was travelling in turned turtle under Nunna limits on Thursday night. According to Nunna SI Srinivas, the accident happened around 11 pm on Thursday night. The accident came to light when residents of Nunna noticed the body of Kumar (29) near a roadside canal on Friday morning.

They immediately alerted Nunna police and called 108 Ambulance to rush him to the hospital. The victim got married recently. It is learnt that Kumar was on his way home after transporting mangoes to Nunna market. The police sent the body to government hospital in Vijayawada for postmortem and registered a case of accidental death.

