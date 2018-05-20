Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh: 19-year-old  woman jumps to death allegedly over love affair

In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping from a building in Vambay Colony under Nunna police station limits here on Saturday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping from a building in Vambay Colony under Nunna police station limits here on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Pothireddy Rajani and she reportedly took this extreme step as her mother did not approve of her love affair.

According to Nunna police, Rajani worked as a receptionist in a private hospital in the city and had befriended K Gopi (20), a ward boy there. Soon, the duo shared an intimate relationship and decided to get married. Fearing their parents would object to their decision, they had eloped to Hyderabad on May 16. Rajani's mother Durga had then lodged a case with Nunna police.

On Friday, Rajani got back home and her mother had reportedly given consent for the marriage, but asked the couple to wait for a year till Gopi reached the legal age. "A few hours after Rajani arrived at her house, she locked her mother in a room, went to the building's rooftop and jumped from there. We are currently ascertaining her reason for committing suicide," the police said.

A case of suspicious death was registered against the incident and the body was sent for postmortem.

