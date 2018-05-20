Counselling concludes at VIT-Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VIT-AP completed two phases of counselling in various engineering streams for the year 2018. Majority of students opted for Data Analytics, Networking and Security, VLSI and Embedded Systems. Large number of students from north and eastern parts also took part in counselling.

VIT-AP Executive Director Sandhya Reddy Pentareddy said that BBA-VSB students will have a wide variety of choices in career based on the degree, specialisation and participation in the international transfer programme.

She also stated that those who opt for the international transfer programme and acquire a BBA, will have an additional leverage of an international degree that will help kick-start a global career transcending all boundaries. VIT-AP is also providing incubation support for those who want to start their own business.

Registrar CLV Sivakumar said that students have the option of applying online on the VIT-AP website www.vitap.ac.in as well as offline. For BBA, candidates awaiting Class XII results, candidates with 60% aggregate in Class X and XII or equivalent grades are eligible to apply. Candidates with 70% marks in Physics, Maths & Chemistry are eligible to apply for M.Tech (Software Engineering) five-year integrated course on or before May 31.