Mahanadu Road: The Andhra Pradesh road where motorists dread to drive

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The delay in completion of Mahanadu Road construction has become a nightmare for the residents of Murali Nagar and Sri Ramchandra Nagar. Motorists have a harrowing experience everyday traversing this stretch, which serves as a link road between Autonagar and Dr NTR University.

A large number of heavy vehicles take this road to reach Autonagar from various parts of the city. However, in the recent months the civic body has developed some portion of the road by constructing central medians to ease the traffic congestion on the National Highway. After that Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has forgotten the problem. As a result, the condition of the road has worsened with potholes and craters getting bigger and deeper causing much inconvenience to the residents.

''After several pleas to the VMC from the residents, a mixture of cement and blue metal were dumped on the road in an apparent attempt to cover the potholes. But this has only compounded the problem as the blue metal and cement have given away within days. Consequently, blue metal is strewn around the potholes, making it dangerous for motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, to negotiate on the road,'' said K Arjuna Rao, a resident of the locality.

"The dumping of raw cement mixed with blue metal is a ridiculous move. The road has now turned dangerous and many two-wheeler riders are forced to get down and push their vehicles across the patches of blue metal and gravel. The motorcycle tyres get punctured and hapless residents have to push the vehicles a long way to get them repaired," observed A Ranganayakulu, who commutes regularly on the road.

Another major problem is solid waste, especially construction debris, that is being dumped on either side of the road. Mounds of construction debris and stinking garbage give pedestrians and motorists a harrowing time. Locals say the debris is dumped during nights or early hours of the day. ''Although the corporation has repeatedly cautioned the residents against dumping construction debris in public places and threatened to penalise violators, civic officials have turned a blind eye to the problem'', complained T Siva Padmavathi, a homemaker.

When contacted, VMC chief engineer P Adiseshu said that VMC has instructed the officials concerned to speed up the Mahanadu Road construction work at the earliest. "Already, the road margins are designed and the work will be finished in a week," he assured.

Bad condition of roads

VMC dumps a mixture of cement and blue metal on the road in an apparent attempt to cover the potholes

But this has only compounded the problem as the blue metal and cement have given away within days

Construction debris is being dumped on either side of the road

Garbage pile ups give pedestrians and motorists a harrowing time