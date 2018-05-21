Home Cities Vijayawada

4-yr-old sets national archery record in Vijayawada

Barebow archer Aarush Reddy presented the feat in the presence of Biswadeep Roy Chowdhury, adjudicator of India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  City boy Malapati Maruthi Aarush Reddy, at the age of four, has created a national-level record in archery under individual segment by shooting 118 arrows in 14.40 seconds from a distance of 15 meters. Barebow archer Aarush Reddy presented the feat in the presence of Biswadeep Roy Chowdhury, adjudicator of India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records, at Volga Archery Academy here on Sunday.

“After witnessing Aarush Reddy’s skills at the compound, we expected that young boy would be able to shoot around 100 arrows. As the event progressed, the archer achieved the target by shooting 118 arrows in just 14.40 seconds from a distance of 15 metres, which is very encouraging and highly appreciable,” said Biswadeep, who presented the citation on behalf of the India Book of records. The adjudicator also hailed Volga Archery Academy for emerging as a medium for kid archers who hog the limelight by taking a shot at the records. 

“Aarush Reddy has been training at the academy for the past eighth months. The boy has an inborn talent for archery and I decided to train him to help him grow as a confident professional archer,” Volga Archery Academy chairman Cherukuri Satyanarayana said. 

