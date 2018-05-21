Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh: Phased smart facilities in capital mooted

The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) will develop the proposed smart facilities in Amaravati in a phased manner.

Published: 21st May 2018 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) will develop the proposed smart facilities in Amaravati in a phased manner. The development of the facilities, the officials said, would be done based on the necessity.For the record, the authority has invited Request For Proposal (RFP) for engaging a project management consultant (PMC) to prepare the concept, study the feasibility and provide supervision during the project execution.

However, some of the prospective PMCs observed that the ‘smart’ concepts were still at a ‘nascent’ stage in India, and that the envisaged projects were complex in nature. “Some of the prospective PMCs suggested that separate timelines be chalked out for each project, and even the CRDA has planned to do the same. For example, the BRTS may not be an immediate requirement in the capital.

So, it will happen as and when required. Similarly, smart parking, intelligent streetlights or bio-public toilets can be developed immediately. So, we will develop what is needed immediately in the initial phase, and others at a later stage,” a top ranking official explained. 

It may be recalled that the CRDA has decided to develop over 35 smart facilities under Information and Communication Technology (ICT), transportation, urban design, tourism and other categories. The officials said that schedules have been already prepared for execution of the projects.

Capital Region Development Authority CRDA

