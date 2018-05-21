Home Cities Vijayawada

Official held for creating Rs 4-crore fake land document in Vijayawada

Police arrested Gannavaram Sub-Registrar Bodireddy Saikrishna Reddy and senior assistant  Konikineni Srinivasa Rao for allegedly helping a land-grab gang in creating fake documents of property worth `

Published: 21st May 2018 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Police arrested Gannavaram Sub-Registrar Bodireddy Saikrishna Reddy and senior assistant  Konikineni Srinivasa Rao for allegedly helping a land-grab gang in creating fake documents of property worth Rs 4 crore at Guru Nanak Colony in Vijayawada on Sunday. When the owner of the said land Chalasani Srilakshmi came to know that her land was encroached upon by some unidentified persons, she lodged a complaint at the Patamata police station with the help of her relative Movva Siva Nageswara Rao.

Acting on the complaint, the police arrested five persons Kukati Joseph Stanley (38) of Madhuranagar, Kambagalla Raju (56) of Ajit Singh Nagar, Karampudi Srinivasa Rao (42) of Vijayanagar Colony, Mukkamala Rajesh (40) of Labbipet and a Guntur resident Manchineella Gopala Krishna (38) on May 14.

The investigation revealed that some officials at the Gannavaram Sub-Registrar’s Office helped them create fake documents of the land. “We arrested the Sub-Registrar and his assistant for helping the gang. During searches conducted at Saikrishna Reddy’s house, we also found `6.8 lakh cash and 428 grams of gold ornaments,” said DCP Gaja Rao Bhupal.All the five arrested formed a group and noticed that 366 square yards of land at Guru Nanak Colony belonging to Chalasani Srilakshmi was lying vacant for more than six years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayawada Guru Nanak Colony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Sexual harassment: Kabaddi players get support of BC leaders in Vijayawada

HPT asked to provide designs for Bandar Canal beautification in Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to raise revenue from commercial spaces

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding