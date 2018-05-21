Official held for creating Rs 4-crore fake land document in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police arrested Gannavaram Sub-Registrar Bodireddy Saikrishna Reddy and senior assistant Konikineni Srinivasa Rao for allegedly helping a land-grab gang in creating fake documents of property worth Rs 4 crore at Guru Nanak Colony in Vijayawada on Sunday. When the owner of the said land Chalasani Srilakshmi came to know that her land was encroached upon by some unidentified persons, she lodged a complaint at the Patamata police station with the help of her relative Movva Siva Nageswara Rao.

Acting on the complaint, the police arrested five persons Kukati Joseph Stanley (38) of Madhuranagar, Kambagalla Raju (56) of Ajit Singh Nagar, Karampudi Srinivasa Rao (42) of Vijayanagar Colony, Mukkamala Rajesh (40) of Labbipet and a Guntur resident Manchineella Gopala Krishna (38) on May 14.

The investigation revealed that some officials at the Gannavaram Sub-Registrar’s Office helped them create fake documents of the land. “We arrested the Sub-Registrar and his assistant for helping the gang. During searches conducted at Saikrishna Reddy’s house, we also found `6.8 lakh cash and 428 grams of gold ornaments,” said DCP Gaja Rao Bhupal.All the five arrested formed a group and noticed that 366 square yards of land at Guru Nanak Colony belonging to Chalasani Srilakshmi was lying vacant for more than six years.