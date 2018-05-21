Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to raise revenue from commercial spaces

The cash-strapped Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has been contemplating to augment revenue through its commercial complexes and shops in the city.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The cash-strapped Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has been contemplating to augment revenue through its commercial complexes and shops in the city.City Mayor Koneru Sreedhar directed the Estate Department officials to conduct a comprehensive survey and take a stock of the commercial complexes on the VMC-owned lands. According to the officials, the corporation has more than 60 complexes/buildings in the city that generate revenue around `20 crore per annum.

As part of the plan, initially the engineering department officials have been instructed to design proposals for developing G+4 building in the existing Raja Gopala Chary Municipal Market in Gandhi Nagar.The complex would replace the old market, where the structures are in dilapidated condition or poorly maintained by the owners, who were allotted the buildings by the Corporation. Instructions have been given to the officials to take possession of such old buildings and construct modern complexes with many facilities, including provision for vehicle parking. 

“With increase in expenditure and drop in income level, the corporation has proposed to construct commercial complexes in the corporation owned lands. Already, the corporation has constructed additional floor to the existing NTR Complex, which is likely to be developed as hardware hub. A commercial complex was proposed where a 60-year-old market in Gandhi Nagar could be demolished paving the way for the new complex,” Sreedhar said. 

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

