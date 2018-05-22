Home Cities Vijayawada

Aqua Spa inaugurated in Vijayawada

City Mayor Koneru Sreedhar has inaugurated Aqua Spa and Display developed by Amazon Aqua Design on the premises of Raghavaiah Park here on Monday.

Published: 22nd May 2018 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors having a look at the golden-coloured fish at Aqua Spa on the premises of Raghavaiah Park in Vijayawada on Monday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: City Mayor Koneru Sreedhar has inaugurated Aqua Spa and Display developed by Amazon Aqua Design on the premises of Raghavaiah Park here on Monday. ''The civic body has mooted the concept to provide a source of entertainment to the residents visiting the park by putting on display a variety of fishes, birds and animals," Sreedhar said.

Municipal Commissioner J Nivas said the VMC had renovated Raghavaiah Park a few months ago, one of the three major parks in the city, with an estimated cost of Rs30 lakh. As a part of the renovation works, the VMC has arranged a fountain and vertical garden at an estimated cost of Rs5 lakh, which would be promoted as 'selfie point'.

Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Acharya Nagarjuna University's BS Viswanath and Estate Officer Ch Krishna Murthy among others were present on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
City Mayor Koneru Sreedhar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Traffic cop faces disciplinary action over FB post in Vijayawada

Vijayawada police: Gutkha worth Rs 15 lakh seized in city, nine held

Central team reviews sanitation works taken up by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, lauds efforts

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures