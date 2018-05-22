Aqua Spa inaugurated in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: City Mayor Koneru Sreedhar has inaugurated Aqua Spa and Display developed by Amazon Aqua Design on the premises of Raghavaiah Park here on Monday. ''The civic body has mooted the concept to provide a source of entertainment to the residents visiting the park by putting on display a variety of fishes, birds and animals," Sreedhar said.

Municipal Commissioner J Nivas said the VMC had renovated Raghavaiah Park a few months ago, one of the three major parks in the city, with an estimated cost of Rs30 lakh. As a part of the renovation works, the VMC has arranged a fountain and vertical garden at an estimated cost of Rs5 lakh, which would be promoted as 'selfie point'.

Vijayawada Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Acharya Nagarjuna University's BS Viswanath and Estate Officer Ch Krishna Murthy among others were present on the occasion.