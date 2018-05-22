Home Cities Vijayawada

Central team reviews sanitation works taken up by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, lauds efforts

The officials convened a meeting with Municipal Commissioner J Nivas at his camp office.

Published: 22nd May 2018 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As Vijayawada has been ranked as the ‘cleanest city’ in the country with more than one million population in the Swachh Survekshan-2018 survey, a team of officials from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs arrived here on Monday to prepare documentation about the methods followed by the civic body for maintaining sanitation.

The officials convened a meeting with Municipal Commissioner J Nivas at his camp office. The civic body chief, on the occasion, gave a presentation to the team regarding the policies adopted by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), like door-to-door garbage collection, segregation of dry and wet waste at source, machinery opted for cleaning of MG Road and Eluru Road, compact bins, maintenance of public toilets, onsite compost plants and wet waste management units under the purview of the VMC.

He instructed the officials concerned to accompany the team and provide necessary details for preparing documentation over maintenance of sanitation in the city. Later, the central team conducted a ground level inspection in KP Nagar and Venkateswara Colony and interacted with the colony association members about the status of methods adopted by the VMC.

They also inspected maintenance of smart bins – set up near Andhra Loyola College – and onsite compost plant in APIIC Colony, and reviewed the working of a plant where organic manure is generated. After inspecting maintenance of public toilets in Krishna Lanka and Balaji Nagar, team members Dharmendra and Mithra expressed their satisfaction and lauded the efforts taken by the civic body. VMC chief medical and health officer Arjuna Rao, executive engineer MSN Prasad, and health officers Babu Srinivasan and Iqbal Hussain  accompanied the central team during their visit.

Feat for AP
The survey conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs ranked Vijayawada as the cleanest city with population more than one million. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayawada cleanest city

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Aqua Spa inaugurated in Vijayawada

Traffic cop faces disciplinary action over FB post in Vijayawada

Vijayawada police: Gutkha worth Rs 15 lakh seized in city, nine held

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures