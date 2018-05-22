Central team reviews sanitation works taken up by Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, lauds efforts

A team of officials from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs inspecting sanitation works taken up by the VMC in order to prepare documentation | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As Vijayawada has been ranked as the ‘cleanest city’ in the country with more than one million population in the Swachh Survekshan-2018 survey, a team of officials from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs arrived here on Monday to prepare documentation about the methods followed by the civic body for maintaining sanitation.

The officials convened a meeting with Municipal Commissioner J Nivas at his camp office. The civic body chief, on the occasion, gave a presentation to the team regarding the policies adopted by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), like door-to-door garbage collection, segregation of dry and wet waste at source, machinery opted for cleaning of MG Road and Eluru Road, compact bins, maintenance of public toilets, onsite compost plants and wet waste management units under the purview of the VMC.

He instructed the officials concerned to accompany the team and provide necessary details for preparing documentation over maintenance of sanitation in the city. Later, the central team conducted a ground level inspection in KP Nagar and Venkateswara Colony and interacted with the colony association members about the status of methods adopted by the VMC.

They also inspected maintenance of smart bins – set up near Andhra Loyola College – and onsite compost plant in APIIC Colony, and reviewed the working of a plant where organic manure is generated. After inspecting maintenance of public toilets in Krishna Lanka and Balaji Nagar, team members Dharmendra and Mithra expressed their satisfaction and lauded the efforts taken by the civic body. VMC chief medical and health officer Arjuna Rao, executive engineer MSN Prasad, and health officers Babu Srinivasan and Iqbal Hussain accompanied the central team during their visit.

Feat for AP

