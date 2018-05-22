Traffic cop faces disciplinary action over FB post in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police Commissioner Gautam Sawang reportedly initiated disciplinary action against a traffic police constable for his abusive comments against a scribe and threatening a vernacular news channel on Facebook on Monday.

Constable Kamaraju Gandepalli was attached to One Town traffic wing. According to sources, Kamaraju posted three comments on Facebook page PoliTricks on Saturday. In the video posted on the Facebook page, a news channel scribe is seen daring a traffic sub-inspector to hit him after a heated argument between the duo.

Coming in support of the police official, Kamaraju abused the news channel reporter in an unparliamentary language and even posted derogatory comments against his higher officials. “Suitable disciplinary action will be taken against him for posting vituperative comments on social media platforms. This will dent the image of the police department among the public,” said a senior official.However, after police higher officials began probing the issue on Monday, Kamaraju deleted the comments and changed the profile picture of his account.