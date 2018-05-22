Unscheduled power cuts give sleepless nights to Vijayawada residents

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though the government claims to provide uninterrupted power supply across the State, unscheduled power cuts for long hours are troubling the residents of Vijayawada. On Monday, areas in Payakapuram such as Shanthi Nagar and Prasanthi Nagar witnessed power cut from 8 am to 12 pm due to repair and maintenance works. On Sunday, Suryaraopet, which has several hospitals, went without electricity for five hours, from 7 am to 12 pm. The situation was so grim in the area that the generators used by a large number of hospitals during the outage ran out of fuel.

Speaking to Express, Dr M Usha, who runs a gynaecology hospital in the city, said: “Though we have a generator for emergency situations, it was not useful for the entire duration of power cut. Not having power supply for one or two hours is okay, but it’s terrible if it lasts for five hours. These days, there are numerous unscheduled power cuts.”

In fact, Vijayawada’s power consumption has gone up and touched five million units per day due to the scorching heat. As the day temperatures cross 40 degree Celsius, many rely on air conditioners and coolers. With the sudden and long power cuts, people face difficult time.

P Sujatha, a housewife, said, “The temperatures are soaring and we cannot step out in the scorching heat. On account of erratic power supply, it is becoming hard to even stay at home. These power cuts are becoming common nowadays and the officials cite repair and maintenance as the reason for it.”

Speaking to Express, APSPDCL superintending engineer (Vijayawada circle) N Venkateswarlu denied power cuts anywhere in the city. “There may be short power disruptions on account of maintenance and repair works. If it lasts for four-five hours, then it must be due to some line repair works.”