Jana Sena leaders in Andhra Pradesh meet DGP, seek security for party chief Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena leaders met DGP M Malakondaiah here on Wednesday and requested police security for their party chief and actor Pawan Kalyan during his ‘Praja Porata Yathra’ in the State. 

Published: 24th May 2018 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 02:49 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena leaders met DGP M Malakondaiah here on Wednesday and requested police security for their party chief and actor Pawan Kalyan during his ‘Praja Porata Yathra’ in the State.  JSP leaders gave a letter to the DGP and told him that Pawan needs urgent security since he is touring the Naxal-affected districts of Srikakulam and Vizianagaram.

The leaders said the government should take responsibility if anything happens to him during the yatra. “A lot of people, including youth and women, are coming to the yatra to extend their support to Pawan Kalyan and JSP,” said JSP Vijayawada and Guntur convenor Nova Krishna Rao. He expressed shock over the police department not giving a single constable during Pawan Kalyan’s public meetings in Srikakulam and at the place where he stayed. “His tour on Thursday cancelled due to security reasons,” he added.

