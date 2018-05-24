Poor prefer re-use of disposable surgical items, but CGHS says no in Vijayawada

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Re-use of disposable surgical material and equipment such as catheter, angioplasty balloons, etc., has become quite common in most of private hospitals in the city as the middle and lower-middle class patients are not averse to this practice as a way to cut down on medical bills.

However, the central health department has issued memorandums to all the private hospitals in the State that are listed under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) threatening action against those adopting such practices and refusing to reimburse the cost for employing re-used surgical material.

Speaking to Express, Dr Dinesh Chandra Joshi, Director of CGHS, who issued the memorandums to the hospitals said, “We haven’t received any direct complaint. We have come to know about the practice only through verbal communication from different sources. All the same we have sent notices to the empanelled hospitals asking them to stop reusing disposable material. We will enter into a fresh MoA very soon incorporating stringent guidelines against re-use of disposable surgical material. As of now, we have issued a simple advisory, warning them that they shouldn’t do it.”

Dr Joshi further said, “In some cases that came to our notice, they are adopting multiple billing without keeping in mind the interests of patients. Patients’ interest has to be taken into account and the multiple billing should be stopped and in case hospitals are reusing the material they should be done free of cost. Currently, there is no mechanism to check inventory of hospitals, surgeries that are being done and whether disposable surgical items are being re-used or not.”

The memorandums issued on 21 December 2016, said, “Re-use of disposable items is not permitted in Health Care Organisations empanelled under CGHS.”Approximately, there are 18 CGHS empanelled hospitals in the State. Mostly cardiology wings re-use disposable surgical material while performing angioplasty on patients.

V Apparao, a 66-year-old watchman from Vijayawada, refused his doctors suggestion for re-using disposable items for angioplasty on him. Fearing infection, Apparao borrowed money from his relatives and chose all new disposable surgical material albeit he ended up spending over Rs 50,000. However, the State health officials say that reuse of surgical material after sterilisation is not illegal or unethical. Hospitals are permitted to perform such activities after the consent of patients.

Speaking to Express, Padmaja Rani, Krishna DMHO, said that the practice is not at all illegal and it is also safe after proper sterilisation.But members of Ethical Medical Practitioners Association (EMPA) say that the procedure is quite dangerous and doctors should not recommend this to patients. “Materials like catheters and balloons they use during angioplasty cost around Rs 20,000. After a single use, they use Ethylene Oxide solution for sterilisation, which costs just Rs 500. But during reuse, the same is charged more than ¾ of the actual cost.” said Dr N Suhasini, a member of EMPA.

She further said, “Even if the equipment is sterilised it is harmful and the infection spread rate would be high. There is a chance that patients would get affected with AIDS and other serious diseases.”

Dr Ramaraju (name changed), a city cardiologist, says, “During angioplasty, equipment like catheters, though they are disposable, can be reused. After proper sterilisation, these things will be put aside and if any patient cannot afford a new piece for the procedure, we would recommend them to go for sterilised equipments.”

State health officials say re-use of disposable items is not illegal or unethical.