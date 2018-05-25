Home Cities Vijayawada

Amaravati bonds: Investors urge Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority to wait until RBI policy is out

The investors, who are keen on investing in the bonds to be raised by the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) for Amaravati construction, have requested the authority

Published: 25th May 2018

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The investors, who are keen on investing in the bonds to be raised by the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) for Amaravati construction, have requested the authority to extend the timeframe for issuance of the bonds till the first week of June. The prospective investors have made the request in view of the second bi-monthly RBI monetary policy meeting scheduled on June 3. 

The CRDA held an investors meet in Mumbai on Thursday in which over 80 participants from more than 30 intuitional investors and Qualified Institutional Bidders and others participated. AP Planning Board vice-chairman C Kutumba Rao, CRDA commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar and special commissioner V Rama Manohar Rao explained to the participants about the revenue model, structure of the bonds issuance and the process of issuing the bonds through the electronic bidding platform (EBP) of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Later, in a press released, the CRDA officials said, “The investors expressed keen interest and willingness, but requested for extension of the timeframe for the issuance of the bonds.” 

Tender process for development of parks 
Chairperson and managing director of Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd D Lakshmi Parthasarathi has directed the officials concerned to finish the tender process pertaining to the development of parks in the capital region. Besides the Amaravati Central Park in Sakhamuru, the ADCL has also decided to develop a park in Anantavaram with facilities like amphitheatre, banquet halls, skating rink and other facilities. 

