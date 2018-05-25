Cops foil activists’ bid to barge into I-T office in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed for some time near the Income Tax Office at Auto Nagar in the city on Thursday when the activists of Visalandhra Mahasabha tried to barge into the office demanding special category status to Andhra Pradesh. With the situation going out of control, police personnel took some activists into custody. They were released in the evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Visalandhra Mahasabha president Chakravarthy said the organisation was initially formed to prevent bifurcation of the State. Later, the organisation had been working to ensure that all promises made to the residuary State were fulfilled.

Till date, not a single promise was honoured by the Centre and meagre funds amounting to Rs 200 crore were sanctioned for construction of the capital city of Amaravati. He also threatened to launch a series of agitations across the State to bring pressure on the Centre for honouring all the promises.Mahasabha secrearties K Srinivas Reddy, K Jagadeesh and advisor V Krishna Rao participated.