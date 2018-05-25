Home Cities Vijayawada

Cops foil activists’ bid to barge into I-T office in Vijayawada

With the situation going out of control, police personnel took some activists into custody, who were released later in the evening. 

Published: 25th May 2018 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Police arrest activists of Visalandra Mahasabha as they tried to barge into Income Tax Office demanding special category status in Vijayawada on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Tension prevailed for some time near the Income Tax Office at Auto Nagar in the city on Thursday when the activists of Visalandhra Mahasabha tried to barge into the office demanding special category status to Andhra Pradesh. With the situation going out of control, police personnel took some activists into custody. They were released in the evening. 

Speaking on the occasion, Visalandhra Mahasabha president Chakravarthy said the organisation was initially formed to prevent bifurcation of the State. Later, the organisation had been working to ensure that all promises made to the residuary State were fulfilled.

Till date, not a single promise was honoured by the Centre and meagre funds amounting to Rs 200 crore were sanctioned for construction of the capital city of Amaravati. He also threatened to launch a series of agitations across the State to bring pressure on the Centre for honouring all the promises.Mahasabha secrearties K Srinivas Reddy, K Jagadeesh and advisor V Krishna Rao  participated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Income Tax Office

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • dunbaka
    Good for nothing fellows. They are puppets in the hands of politicians.
    1 hour ago reply
IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka