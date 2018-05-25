Home Cities Vijayawada

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan gets police security

 A day after Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders requested state police boss M Malakondaiah to provide security for their party chief and actor Pawan Kalyan,  who is on his State-wide ‘Praja Porata

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A day after Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders requested state police boss M Malakondaiah to provide security for their party chief and actor Pawan Kalyan,  who is on his State-wide ‘Praja Porata Yathra’, the DGP on Thursday said concerned district Superintendent of police (SP) were instructed to provide full security cover to the Power Star.  

According to the DGP, three sub-divisional police officials will provide security cover to Pawan in Srikakulam during his yatra in the district.Also, police in mufti, traffic, law and order (L&O) personnel and the actor’s own security officers will take care of the actor-turned-politician’s security.  “Security will be given to him even at the places where he stays at night.

There is no confusion or doubt with regard to providing security to Pawan Kalyan. Only thing is that wherever he goes, his office should provide information to the police well in advance so that we can send our personnel,” the DGP said.On Friday, Pawan took a break to his yatra for a day. 

