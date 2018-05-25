Home Cities Vijayawada

Sub-registrar arrested again days after coming out on bail in Vijayawada

He issued fake self-declaration certificates for hereditary properties in Gannavaram mandal

Published: 25th May 2018 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 02:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Gannavaram sub-registrar Bodireddy Sai Krishna Reddy, who was arrested just a week ago for supporting land-grabbing gang to sell away property worth Rs 4 crore at Guru Nanak Colony by creating fake documents, was once again arrested on Thursday for issuing fake self-declaration certificates for hereditary properties in Gannavaram mandal. 

Sai Krishna Reddy was out on bail after his arrest in the previous case and was arrested on Thursday in a fresh case filed by a woman from Gannavaram.Following the complaint lodged by Yadlapalli Usha Rani against sub-registrar Krishna Reddy stating that he reportedly issued fake self-declaration certificates of her hereditary lands, Gannavaram police conducted a detailed investigation and arrested him on Thursday from his residence. 

According to Gannavaram sub-inspector P Subrahmanyam, complainant Usha Rani is a resident of Gannavaram and approached Gannavaram police to file a complaint against the sub-registrar. 
In the complaint, she told that Krishna Reddy has issued self-declaration certificates to some realtors for the lands belonging to her family members. She also alleged that he colluded with realtors and took lakhs of rupees from them. “Sub-registrar Sai Krishna Reddy was arrested and was produced before the court. He was sent to judicial remand till June 6,” said the SI.

Punishment for property fraud 
R4 crore at Guru Nanak Colony by creating fake documents.

