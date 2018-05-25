Sub-registrar arrested again days after coming out on bail in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Gannavaram sub-registrar Bodireddy Sai Krishna Reddy, who was arrested just a week ago for supporting land-grabbing gang to sell away property worth Rs 4 crore at Guru Nanak Colony by creating fake documents, was once again arrested on Thursday for issuing fake self-declaration certificates for hereditary properties in Gannavaram mandal.

Sai Krishna Reddy was out on bail after his arrest in the previous case and was arrested on Thursday in a fresh case filed by a woman from Gannavaram.Following the complaint lodged by Yadlapalli Usha Rani against sub-registrar Krishna Reddy stating that he reportedly issued fake self-declaration certificates of her hereditary lands, Gannavaram police conducted a detailed investigation and arrested him on Thursday from his residence.

According to Gannavaram sub-inspector P Subrahmanyam, complainant Usha Rani is a resident of Gannavaram and approached Gannavaram police to file a complaint against the sub-registrar.

In the complaint, she told that Krishna Reddy has issued self-declaration certificates to some realtors for the lands belonging to her family members. She also alleged that he colluded with realtors and took lakhs of rupees from them. “Sub-registrar Sai Krishna Reddy was arrested and was produced before the court. He was sent to judicial remand till June 6,” said the SI.

