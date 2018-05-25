Three held for creating fake land documents in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Nandigama sub-division DSP Radhesh Murali alleged the involvement of Nandigama CI Murthy in civil settlements and supporting one real estate agent Seelam Koti Reddy, who was accused of selling lands by creating fake documents, Nuzvid DSP Srinivasa Rao and his team verified the documents at Kanchikacherla registrar office and arrested three persons for creating fake land documents on Thursday.

During their inspection, police found a few irregularities in the registration of lands sold by Seelam Koti Reddy and questioned sub-registrar and document writers in this regard. According to DSP Srinivas Rao, the prime accused Seelam Koti Reddy is a realtor and created fake documents to some properties in Kanchikacherla and sold the land to others with the help of his two accomplices.

At first, Kancharla Srinivasa Rao lodged a complaint with police against Koti Reddy at Kanchikacherla police station. Later, another native Dhanunjay Rao, who resides in Hyderabad, lodged a complaint with the police raising similar allegations that Koti Reddy sold a piece of land for `50 lakh to a customer by producing fake documents. “We have seized some documents to verify them with revenue officials. Nandigama CI Murthy seems to have extended his support to the realtor. We will take action after investigation,” the DSP said.