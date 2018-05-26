AP Capital Region Development Authority to draft digital master plan for capital

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to set a framework for using digital and other technology initiatives in positioning Amaravati as a ‘22nd Century City’, the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has decided to draft a ‘Digital Master Plan’. The master plan will identify appropriate and relevant digital opportunities to transform Amaravati into a smart, livable and sustainable urban body.

The commissioner of CRDA, Cherukuri Sreedhar, has asked the officials to take cue from global cities which have used technology as a transformative approach in developing a city while keeping public interest as the central point. “The process of preparation of the ‘Digital Master Plan’ has begun. A workshop with experts to brainstorm on the ideas has been held on Friday,” a press release said. The CRDA has engaged European firm UrbanDNA as an advisor for the preparation of the master plan.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MU and AD) has approved the draft general power of attorney to be issued by the CRDA to Amaravati Development Partners Private Ltd (ADPPL) for launching the developmental works of the start-up area in Amaravati. The ADPPL consists of Singapore consortium — Ascendas - Singbridge Pte. Ltd. and M/s.Sembcorp Development Ltd. It will develop the 6.84 sq km start-up area, which is expected to kick-start economic activity in the new capital of Andhra Pradesh. With this, the officials said, the works pertaining to the development of the area will begin shortly. It will be done in a phased manner over two years, they added.