Home Cities Vijayawada

AP Capital Region Development Authority to draft digital master plan for capital

The master plan will identify appropriate and relevant digital opportunities to transform Amaravati into a smart, livable and sustainable urban body.

Published: 26th May 2018 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to set a framework for using digital and other technology initiatives in positioning Amaravati as a ‘22nd Century City’, the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has decided to draft a ‘Digital Master Plan’. The master plan will identify appropriate and relevant digital opportunities to transform Amaravati into a smart, livable and sustainable urban body.

The commissioner of CRDA, Cherukuri Sreedhar, has asked the officials to take cue from global cities which have used technology as a transformative approach in developing a city while keeping public interest as the central point. “The process of preparation of the ‘Digital Master Plan’ has begun. A workshop with experts to brainstorm on the ideas has been held on Friday,” a press release said. The CRDA has engaged European firm UrbanDNA as an advisor for the preparation of the master plan.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MU and AD) has approved the draft general power of attorney to be issued by the CRDA to Amaravati Development Partners Private Ltd (ADPPL) for launching the developmental works of the start-up area in Amaravati. The ADPPL consists of Singapore consortium — Ascendas - Singbridge Pte. Ltd. and M/s.Sembcorp Development Ltd. It will develop the 6.84 sq km start-up area, which is expected to kick-start economic activity in the new capital of Andhra Pradesh. With this, the officials said, the works pertaining to the development of the area will begin shortly. It will be done in a phased manner over two years, they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amaravati AP Capital Region Development Authority

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch