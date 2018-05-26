Home Cities Vijayawada

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seizes 5.7 kg gold worth Rs 1.82 crore in Vijayawada

Published: 26th May 2018 04:33 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 5.7 kg gold from a car at Venkatachalam Toll plaza in Nellore district on Friday evening.

Based on information from sources that three persons were transporting gold in a Toyota Etios from Chennai to Kavali, DRI officials intercepted the car and found 25 gold biscuits concealed in the waist pouch of one of the persons and another 33 in the dashboard. Upon questioning, the three arrested men confessed that the gold was being smuggled into the country. “The 58 gold biscuits with foreign markings weigh 5700.04 grams and their are valued at Rs 1.82 crore in the open market. The three were arrested under Customs Act- 1962 and the contraband was seized.

