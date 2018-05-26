Elaborate security arrangements for TDP’s annual conclave in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) Mahanadu at Siddhartha Engineering College ground in Kanuru village, the Vijayawada city police have enforced traffic diversions in the city for three days starting from Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, city police commissioner Gautam Sawang said that police had made elaborate security arrangements for three-day event starting on Sunday in which Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, party MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders will attend. Sawang said bomb disposal teams and dog squad were pressed into service for inspecting the college premises to ensure fool-proof security for the TDP’s annual conclave.

“We have formed check posts at all entry and exit points of the city and will monitor the event with drone cameras,” Sawang said. Meanwhile, 500 people have expressed willingness to work as volunteers along with the police.

Traffic diversions

Heavy vehicles from Visakhapatnam to Chennai and back will be diverted via Hanuman Junction, Gudivada, Pamarru and Ongole.

Vehicles from Chennai to Hyderabad and back will be diverted via Narketpalli, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla.

Vehicles bound to Eluru from Hyderabad will be diverted via Ibrahimpatnam