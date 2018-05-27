‘Investigate sexual harassment allegations’, says ex-secretary of dissolved Krishna district Kabaddi association Yalamanchili Srikanth

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Terminated secretary of the dissolved Krishna district Kabaddi association Yalamanchili Srikanth and veteran Kabaddi players demanded that the State government cleanse the Andhra Pradesh State Kabaddi Association by taking action against the association’s general secretary V Veera Lankaiah on the charges of sexual harassment and corruption.

In a press conference held at Vijayawada Railway Institute Auditorium on Saturday, veteran Kabaddi players extended their support to the expelled district association secretary Srikanth and said the allegations on association hurt them. The veteran Kabaddi players further demanded that the State government form a fact-finding committee to investigate the allegations made by women Kabaddi players against general secretary Veera Lankaiah. “The decision to dissolve the district association saddened us,” they added.