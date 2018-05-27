Mosquitoes, fish market stench haunt residents of Patamata Lanka in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stench emanating from the fish market in Patamata Lanka near Ramalingeswara Nagar abutting Yanamalakuduru Lakulu has been a source of great discomfort for the residents of the area. Even though the issue has been taken to the notice of the officials concerned on several occasions, the residents said, the problem continues unchecked.

The area, which falls under division 12 of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, also lacks proper hygiene and sanitation as the vendors of the fish market dump the waste into the canal and on the roads. “The stench has become unbearable. Even passers-by often complain about it. Whenever we raise a complaint, the officials come and inspect. Sometimes they levy fines also. But, the problem returns the very next day,” said P Krishnaiah, a resident, who stays near the fish market.

The open drain along Krishnaveni Talent School road also poses a threat to the health of the residents. “Besides safety issue, the drain overflows during the monsoon season. The roads get waterlogged due to this. Mosquito breeding is also a major issue, though the VMC officials take measures like fogging to control the menace,” explained M Sivaram, a shopkeeper who runs business in the area.

The corporator of the division, K Ramadevi, said that the civic body is planning to create awareness among people about the unhealthy practice of dumping construction debris in public places. “We have arranged huge bins for the residents to dump all kinds of waste. However, they have not been of much use. In fact, the civic body officials also penalised a few owners, but the problem still continues. So, awareness is the only way out,” she explained.

