CPI dares BJP to debate on Central aid

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna dared BJP leaders for a public debate on the implementation of the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act and assurances given to the State at the time of State bifurcation. Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday, he said Modi Sarkar has failed on all fronts in the last four years and there is nothing to sing about.

“Not a single promise made in the manifesto was kept and all the BJP leaders are doing is sing paeans of achievements that are not there in the first place,” he said. The Left leader questioned what happened to the promised two crore jobs to address the unemployment problem in the country and what happened to the promise of controlling the prices of essential commodities.

Pooh-Poohing the claims of BJP leaders that 85 percent of the election promises were fulfilled, CPI State secretary said not even 10 percent of the promised funds for the backward regions of Rayalaseema and north Andhra were provided. “The BJP government has even gone back on the promise of filling the revenue deficit of Andhra Pradesh,” he said. Ramakrishna also found fault with the State government for dilly-dallying on giving permission for Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan’s one-day fast seeking justice to CKD victims of Uddanam in Srikakulam district.