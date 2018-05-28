Demand to withdraw GO for VIMS 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Praja Arogya Vedika has demanded that the State government withdraw the order issued by it for the privatisation of superspeciality services in Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS). The State government issued GO 33 on April 6, stating that the superspeciality services of VIMS will be handed over to a private hospital. The government had also entrusted Tata Trust for making the project report for the proposal.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Dr S Suresh, convenor of Praja Arogya Vedika, said, “The State government is privatising the health sector. Till now, all the diagnostic services were given to Medall company, 104 services were given to Piramal, urban health centres were handed over to Apollo Hospitals and many other health services are being handed over private companies.”

T Kameswara Rao, regional convenor (North Coastal Andhra) of the organisation, said, “The State government has issued orders to develop the VIMS as the Centre of Excellence and hand over cardiac sciences, gastro sciences, renal sciences, neonatology and paediatric intensive care, sports injuries and stem cell therapy to private companies. The companies will charge for the treatment, which is now being provided at free of cost. For an investment of `100 crores, the government is handing over the super speciality services to private organisations.”