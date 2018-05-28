International flights to take longer to fly out of Gannavaram

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: International flight services from Gannavaram Airport will take a little longer to begin as Air India is yet to finalise its plan. Air India had withdrawn its proposal to start international services from Gannavaram Airport a week ago due to hurdles in getting clearances, but Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu intervened during his recent visit to Vijayawada and set the ball rolling once again.

Though Gannavaram Airport received international status in May 2017, international services are yet to take off. Early this year, Air India announced it would start services to Dubai with a Boeing carrying 160 passengers on each trip. However, fearing low passenger traffic, the airline decided it would operate a hopping flight through Mumbai.