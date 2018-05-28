Home Cities Vijayawada

Machilipatnam, Vijayawada to host beach, food festivals 

 Krishna district administration is coming up with back to back tourism festivals. Machilipatnam and Vijayawada will host a beach festival and a food festival respectively next month.

Published: 28th May 2018 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Krishna district administration is coming up with back to back tourism festivals. Machilipatnam and Vijayawada will host a beach festival and a food festival respectively next month.
Machilipatnam beach is getting ready to host two-day beach festival on June 9-10. A mega food festival with a variety of seafoods and various cuisines will be held in Vijayawada from June 12 to 14. In the beach festival, district authorities are going to host entertainment activities, music shows and dance performances. 

“As summer holidays are going to end in a few days, we wanted to make the beach festival a big one. We are not going to make it ‘beach love festival’ which drew controversies when it was organised in Visakhapatnam in 2017.  Machilipatnam beach festival will be a happy festival for all citizens. Celebrity singers, jabardasth artists and famous dancers will perform as part of the beach festival,’’ Krishna District Collector B Lakshmikantham told ‘Express’.

The mega food festival will be held at Berm park, where almost 300 varieties of food will be made available for the citizens. “Hundreds of varieties of seafoods like fish, crabs, lobsters and 
various dishes from across the globe will be made available at the food festival,” said Lakshmikantham.

TEMPLE TOURISM PACKAGES
From June 16, the district administration is starting a special temple tourism packages in two different routes
Temple tourism package tours will start from June 16 and 17, which will be operating twice in a week -- Saturday and Sunday. 
The package costs Rs 575 
The tour covers temples in 200 km radius in two different routes
In the first route, Pavitra sangamam, Kondapalli fort, Kanaka durga temple, Bhavani island will be covered 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayawada beach food festivals 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
People attacked and thrashed transgenders in Hyderabad after a rumor to be child lifters. The transgenders were grievously injured and rushed to the hospital.
Watch: Mob thrashes transgenders rumoured to be child lifters in Hyderabad
Uttar Pradesh: Water supplier denies catering for Dalit wedding ceremony
Uttar Pradesh: Dalit family denied water supply for wedding function
Gallery
Manju Devi stands tall in her fraternity, being the first woman porter of the North-West Railways, in a profession that is considered a male bastion. | PTI
Porter no 15: Life of Manju, first woman coolie at Jaipur railway station
People take part in Bengaluru 10k run in the city on Sunday, 27 May 2018. (EPS | Pushkar V)
People take part in Bengaluru 10k marathon run on May 27