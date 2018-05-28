Machilipatnam, Vijayawada to host beach, food festivals 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district administration is coming up with back to back tourism festivals. Machilipatnam and Vijayawada will host a beach festival and a food festival respectively next month.

Machilipatnam beach is getting ready to host two-day beach festival on June 9-10. A mega food festival with a variety of seafoods and various cuisines will be held in Vijayawada from June 12 to 14. In the beach festival, district authorities are going to host entertainment activities, music shows and dance performances.

“As summer holidays are going to end in a few days, we wanted to make the beach festival a big one. We are not going to make it ‘beach love festival’ which drew controversies when it was organised in Visakhapatnam in 2017. Machilipatnam beach festival will be a happy festival for all citizens. Celebrity singers, jabardasth artists and famous dancers will perform as part of the beach festival,’’ Krishna District Collector B Lakshmikantham told ‘Express’.

The mega food festival will be held at Berm park, where almost 300 varieties of food will be made available for the citizens. “Hundreds of varieties of seafoods like fish, crabs, lobsters and

various dishes from across the globe will be made available at the food festival,” said Lakshmikantham.

TEMPLE TOURISM PACKAGES

From June 16, the district administration is starting a special temple tourism packages in two different routes

Temple tourism package tours will start from June 16 and 17, which will be operating twice in a week -- Saturday and Sunday.

The package costs Rs 575

The tour covers temples in 200 km radius in two different routes

In the first route, Pavitra sangamam, Kondapalli fort, Kanaka durga temple, Bhavani island will be covered