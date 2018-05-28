Mahanadu will firm up TDP’s  2019 election strategy, says Somireddy

By Express News Service

How are the arrangements going on for Mahanadu?

Notwithstanding the increasing mercury levels, the party cadre, volunteers and workers have sweated it out and completed the arrangements, making the ground ready for the conduct of the grand event. While the dais will have a seating capacity of 350 to 400, arrangements have been made to

accommodate 15,000 people at the venue.

How much cadre turnout are you expecting for the event?

Though we are expecting a congregation of not less than 36,000 people, we have made elaborate arrangements in terms of providing food, drinking water and other facilities so that there will be no inconvenience to the participants even if the number swells.

What is the significance of this Mahanadu?

As elections are just a year away, this Mahanadu will have more significance as the party chief will give clear-cut directions to the cadre arriving from across the State as well as from neighbouring Telangana and other parts for strengthening the TDP.

What message the party will give to the cadre during the event?

We will explain the performance of the State government in agriculture, electricity, industry and other sectors as well as the welfare and development programmes implemented during the past four years.

At the same time, we will also highlight the non-cooperation of the Centre to the State and the collusion politics of Opposition parties.

What crucial announcements can be expected?

As I said earlier, we will prepare the cadre to be ready for elections through the programme and will explain to them in detail the vision of the party for the development of the State.

We will make our political strategies clear to the party followers, targeting to win all the 25 MP seats as said by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu so as to play a crucial role at the Centre and to achieve the rights of the State.

The TDP seems to be more aggressive against the BJP than other Opposition parties in the State. Will Mahanadu be the venue for bashing the Centre?

The principal Opposition in the State YSR Congress has failed to utter a single word against the BJP, despite the Centre not fulfilling the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act and other assurances given to the State at the time of bifurcation. On the other hand, the saffron party after showing an empty hand to AP, is troubling the State government with the help of Opposition parties. We will explain all the conspiracies hatched by the BJP and YSRC to ruin the State. The Telugu Desam will underscore the need for retaining power with a huge majority for continuing the development and welfare programmes.

Will there be any disturbance for administration during the three days?

It is purely a party programme. Despite the Chief Minister and all ministers attending Mahanadu, the administration will not take a back seat. All files will be cleared without any delay. The files will be cleared using the e-filing system.