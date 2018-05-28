Home Cities Vijayawada

Somireddy tenders apology for dig at sacked chief priest

With the Opposition parties taking serious exception to Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy’s remarks against the ousted chief priest of Tirumala temple AV Ramana Deekshitulu that he sho

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With the Opposition parties taking serious exception to Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy’s remarks against the ousted chief priest of Tirumala temple AV Ramana Deekshitulu that he should be put behind bars and thrashed to bring out the truth behind the alleged missing of jewellery, the senior TDP leader on Sunday withdrew his comments and tendered an unconditional apology.

Chandramohan Reddy said that if Deekshitulu was put behind bars and beaten, the truth would come out on its own. He said that the mistakes done by Deekshitulu while serving Lord Venkateswara would be exposed. The priest was speaking out of line, he said.However, on Sunday, Somireddy, while addressing the media at the Mahanadu venue, clarified that his statement was actually directed against YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy who alleged that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had hidden the valuable jewels of Lord Venkateswara in his house. “However, in a fit of rage, I took the name of Deekshitulu instead of Vijayasai. I respect Brahmins and have no intention of hurting them,” he clarified.

Stating that BJP and YSRC leaders were dragging Lord Venkateswara into politics for the past fortnight using Deekshitulu’s remarks and hurting the sentiments of the devotees, Chandramohan Reddy asked the Opposition parties to desist from such practice.In Karnataka, the BJP had sent RSS activists to provoke people over sensitive issues and succeeded in bagging some seats. The BJP hatched a similar conspiracy in AP using Deekshitulu as a pawn, he observed. “You (BJP) can do anything against the TDP along with your partner YSRC as you are at the Centre but don’t damage the reputation of the Lord. Unlike the BJP and YSRC, which represents one each religion, the TDP is a secular party,’’ he said.

Finding fault with the remarks of Vijayasai Reddy against the Chief Minister, Chandramohan Reddy said, “If such allegations were made against CMs of other States, the YSRC leader would have been put behind bars and thrashed to establish the motives behind making such charges. But, being a soft-natured man, our Chief Minister is sparing such persons. However, taking advantage of the same, leaders of the Opposition parties are going aggressive against the State government.’’

Sack Somireddy, demands GVL
Taking exception to the remarks of Chandramohan 
Reddy against Deekshitulu, BJP 
Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao demanded that the Chief Minister sack the Minister immediately. He also wondered if the CM is thinking that he was the Nizam of AP. Tweeting the video clipping on what the Agriculture Minister spoke against Deekshitulu, the BJP MP said, “Watch the highly condemnable rants & conduct of a sr minister in Chandrababu cabinet to “Jail & Thrash” the ex-Chief Priest of Lord Balaji temple in Tirumala for raising concerns. First removed him & now the jail threat. What are you scared of @ncbn? (SIC).’’

