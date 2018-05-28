Vijayawada doctor gets All-India first rank in JIPMER test

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dr Gurram Ramprakash from Vijayawada city secured All-India first rank in Surgical Gastroenterology in Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Super Specialty Entrance Test.

He has completed MBBS from Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada and completed MS from Andhra Medical College in 2017. Now he is doing MCH from JIPMER.

Speaking to Express, Dr Ram Prakash said that after completing specialisation at JIPMER, Pondicherry, he would come back to Vijayawada and serve the people here, as the city still lacks surgeons for liver transplantations.