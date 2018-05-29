As monsoon set to arrive, coastal AP to get cooler, humid: IMD

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As Southwest Monsoon will hit coastal Kerala on Tuesday, weather conditions in the State is likely to see many changes.The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said mercury level in coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh would decrease. However, maximum temperatures in Rayalseema districts would increase by one-two degree Celsius. The region would experience dry weather conditions with temperatures soaring over 42 degree Celsius.

IMD said thunderstorm activity would prevail in Krishna, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagram and Srikakulam districts. With decrease in mercury level, the areas will also experience humidity, IMD said. Chances of lightning strikes occurring in coastal, as well as Rayalseema, districts is also high, it added.

K Nagarathna, senior weather forecasting officer at IMD-Hyderabad, spoke about the weather trends in the State: “As monsoon winds will touch coastal Kerala on Tuesday, weather conditions in Andhra Pradesh will also change. Temperatures in coastal areas of the State will come down, but humidity will increase here due to convergent activity that takes place before monsoon arrives. However, in Rayalaseema, temperatures are likely to increase. Chances of lightning strikes, thunderstorm and thunderbolts are high across the State. In a day or two, there are possibilities of either pre-monsoon showers or very hot conditions.”

According to the daily disaster management report, 175 mandals across the State experienced severe heat conditions on Monday. As per the weather forecast, number of mandals prone to experiencing severe heat conditions is likely to increase from 175 to 345 by May 30 and 31. North Rayalaseema and some parts of coastal areas are getting hotter, the report said.

On Monday, Guntur, Rajamahendravaram, Anantapur, Kurnool and Nandyal recorded over 41 degree Celsius. Due to the convergent activity, temperatures are likely to increase in some areas of the state by one-two degree Celsius, with maximum temperature might reach up to 44 degree Celsius in Rayalaseema.

‘Humidity to increase due to convergent activity’

