Home Cities Vijayawada

As monsoon set to arrive, coastal AP to get cooler, humid: IMD

Says maximum temperature in Rayalaseema districts can shoot up to 44 degree Celsius, more areas to get hotter.

Published: 29th May 2018 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As Southwest Monsoon will hit coastal Kerala on Tuesday, weather conditions in the State is likely to see many changes.The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said mercury level in coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh would decrease. However, maximum temperatures in Rayalseema districts would increase by one-two degree Celsius. The region would experience dry weather conditions with temperatures soaring over 42 degree Celsius.

IMD said thunderstorm activity would prevail in Krishna, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagram and Srikakulam districts. With decrease in mercury level, the areas will also experience humidity, IMD said. Chances of lightning strikes occurring in coastal, as well as Rayalseema, districts is also high, it added.

K Nagarathna, senior weather forecasting officer at IMD-Hyderabad, spoke about the weather trends in the State: “As monsoon winds will touch coastal Kerala on Tuesday, weather conditions in Andhra Pradesh will also change. Temperatures in coastal areas of the State will come down, but humidity will increase here due to convergent activity that takes place before monsoon arrives. However, in Rayalaseema, temperatures are likely to increase. Chances of lightning strikes, thunderstorm and thunderbolts are high across the State. In a day or two, there are possibilities of either pre-monsoon showers or very hot conditions.”

According to the daily disaster management report, 175 mandals across the State experienced severe heat conditions on Monday. As per the weather forecast, number of mandals prone to experiencing severe heat conditions is likely to increase from 175 to 345 by May 30 and 31. North Rayalaseema and some parts of coastal areas are getting hotter, the report said.

On Monday, Guntur, Rajamahendravaram, Anantapur, Kurnool and Nandyal recorded over 41 degree Celsius. Due to the convergent activity, temperatures are likely to increase in some areas of the state by one-two degree Celsius, with maximum temperature might reach up to 44 degree Celsius in Rayalaseema.

‘Humidity to increase due to convergent activity’
IMD said mercury level in coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh would decrease. However, the region might also experience humidity. Maximum temperatures in Rayalseema districts would increase by one-two degree Celsius. The region would experience dry weather conditions with temperatures here soaring over 42 degree Celsius

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Southwest Monsoon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao