Gnanadhara initiative launched

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:The State government initiated Gnanadhara programme, which would help under-performing students to improve their learning abilities, in Krishna district on Monday. As per the initiative, special classes will be held for students who under-performed in Summative I and II examinations. More than 2,300 students are expected to take the special 15-day classes at 23 centres across the district. About 175 teachers are allocated for students who would help them boost their confidence.

With the move, the education department is also expecting the dropout rate to decrease.The programme will conclude on June 9. Krishna district Collector B Lakshmikantham launched the programme.