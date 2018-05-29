Home Cities Vijayawada

Police jeep rams bike, three hurt

A family of three suffered injuries after a speeding police jeep rammed their bike near Kanuru village on Monday afternoon.

Published: 29th May 2018 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:A family of three suffered injuries after a speeding police jeep rammed their bike near Kanuru village on Monday afternoon.The injured, residents of Kankipadu, are Karrila Bala Shankar (34) and his nieces Kartikeya (4) and Botta Hima Jyothi (14). All the three were on their way to Vijayawada to visit Kanaka Durga Temple.

According to sources, the police officials in the jeep then took the victims in their car and dropped them off at Time Hospital in Ashok Nagar. In the accident, Hima Jyothi suffered injuries on her head and leg while others suffered minor bruises.

However, reacting to the incident, Joint Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata promised to take action against the police. “We will monitor the health condition of the injured. The driver was not driving the jeep under the influence of alcohol,” he said.

In a similar incident, Tirupathi MLA Sugunamma received minor injuries after her car was hit by an auto at Benz Circle Junction. Sources close to the MLA, said she was doing fine and doctors suggested her to take rest.

