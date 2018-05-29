Store manager arrested for cheating

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:A store manager was arrested for cheating his organisation to the tune of `16.15 lakh in Machilipatnam on Monday. The store belongs to multi-brand retail chain Sangeetha Mobiles.

According to Robertson Pet circle inspector K Vasavi, accused Veeranjaneyulu was employed by the retail chain and had lost his money on gambling. To pay for his dues, he sold mobile phones to individuals and other stores in the region without issuing the buyers any bills, he said. Suspecting Veeranjaneyulu’s activities, area manager K Harikrishna approached police and lodged a complaint against him.

During the investigation, the accused confessed to his crime and said he sold 125 mobiles without issuing bills for them.