Tattoo craze at Mahanadu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP workers, particularly youth activists, were seen making a beeline to a stall on the premises of Mahanadu where members of the NTR Trust were tattooing the names and pictures of TDP leaders using stencils.

Despite charging Rs 50 to Rs 100 for the temporary tattoo, which exists just for a week, hundreds of youth visited the stall and took the tattoos consisting the names of TDP leaders, including TDP founder NT Rama Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, party general secretary Nara Lokesh and film star N Balakrishna as well Jai Telugu Desam and Mahanadu. Meanwhile, some of the youth were seen enquiring the staff at the stall about ‘Jai Avinash’ tattoo on TDP’s youth leader Devineni Avinash.