CERI oragnises one-day meet on missing children

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A one-day seminar on ‘Safe family re-intergration of child in need of care and protection’ was held at Tana Bhawan here on Tuesday. The seminar discussed various ground-level issues in protecting the rights of children and provisions in the Juvenile Justice Act. The seminar was organised by the Children’s Emergency Relief International (CERI) and Child Rights Forum.

BDV Prasada Murthy, joint director, department of juvenile welfare correctional services and welfare of street children, said that State government was taking various steps for re-integrating the missing children with their family. “It’s the right of the children to grow with their family members,” he said. Resource person Ian Anand Forber Prat of CERI, Krishna district child welfare committee chairman BVS Kumar were present.