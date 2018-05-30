Home Cities Vijayawada

CKD patient’s death triggers left protest in A Konduru mandal

Tension prevailed in Deepla Nagar Thanda of A Konduru mandal when CPM leaders staged a protest following the death of kidney ailment patient Banavathu Nageswara Rao (55) on Tuesday.

Published: 30th May 2018

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed in Deepla Nagar Thanda of A Konduru mandal when CPM leaders staged a protest following the death of kidney ailment patient Banavathu Nageswara Rao (55) on Tuesday.
CPM capital region coordinator Ch Babu Rao and other left party leaders led the protest. They demanded that the State government provide Krishna water to the 19 Thanda villages in the mandal immediately and pensions to the victims of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).

“Thanda villagers are poor and illiterates. With no dialysis centre at nearby local government hospital, CKD patients are taking treatment at private hospitals by selling their properties,” said Babu Rao.
Banavathu Nageswara Rao was the fourth person to die of CKD in the Deepla Nagar Thanda in three months.

“Deepla Nagar is one of the most CKD-affected villages and more than 10 people have died so far. Despite submitting ground-level report on the severity of CKD at 19 tribal villages in A Kondur mandal to the district administration, no action has been taken,” he said.Left party leaders held the State government and district administration responsible for the deaths in the tribal villages.

The leaders said they met Krishna District Collector B Lakshmikantham and requested him to supply Krishna river water to the CKD-affected villages on a daily basis and allot at least one ambulance service to the A Kondur mandal. During his visit in March, the collector promised villagers that one dialysis centre will be set up in A Kondur PHC.

