JC Diwakar likens Naidu to  Mulavirat, MLAs, ministers to Ramana Deekshitulu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Anantapur MP JC Diwakar Reddy, known for making sensational remarks not only against political opponents but also his own party leaders, has observed that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is not aware of the ground reality as he is not maintaining direct contact with the common man.

“Sir, you are like ‘Mulavirat’ (main idol of Lord) and MLAs, MPs as well as Ministers including me are Ramana Deekshitulus (priests). They (common man) will approach us but not have access to you. As long as we act like Ramana Deekshitulu, there will be no use. It is high time you changed this,’’ he suggested to the CM.

Addressing the TDP functionaries on the final day of the three-day Mahanadu, the annual conclave of the party, here on Tuesday, Reddy also took potshots at Janmabhoomi Committees and tele-conferences being organised by the Chief Minister.“Sir, you may conduct tele-conferences for Collectors. But, RDOs, Tahsildars and lower grade employees say they are busy with tele-conferences. If this is the case, who will do the work? Similarly, Janmabhoomi Committees too are playing havoc with people’s lives,’’ he said and wanted the CM to stop the practice.

Even as Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu asked him to end his speech as he took more time, Reddy continued with it saying that he had to take some facts to the notice of the CM. Describing TDP as the asset of party supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Anantapur MP asked the former to hand over the reins of the party to his son and Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh. Underscoring the need for Naidu to play a crucial role in national politics by making his son Nara Lokesh the chief minister, Diwakar Reddy said, “TDP is your asset and one day you have to hand it over to Lokesh and there is nothing wrong in it.”

Stating that he knows Jagan since his childhood days, he said even his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy was unhappy with his attitude.Alleging that Jagan had aligned with BJP and took Rs 1,500 crore from it for distributing the same in the ensuing general elections, he said there was no need to worry as YSRC would not come to power. Jagan was criticising Naidu without making any concrete announcements for welfare of the people.

Lokesh’s no to CM post

In an informal chat with mediapersons, Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh said that the State needs the services of his father and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Making it clear that he did not have any intention of becoming CM, he said it was not an easy job and no one except Naidu could do justice to it.