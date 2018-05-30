Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Modi, Shah playing havoc with people’

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) introduced 37 resolutions during Mahanadu, the three-day annual conclave of the party which concluded here on Tuesday. The party adopted the crucial political resolution on the final day.

Published: 30th May 2018 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) introduced 37 resolutions during Mahanadu, the three-day annual conclave of the party which concluded here on Tuesday. The party adopted the crucial political resolution on the final day.Introducing it, Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu slammed both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah and charged them with playing havoc with people’s lives by taking unilateral decisions. He said the style of functioning of Modi and Amit Shah was totally different from that of  BJP leader and former PM AB Vajpayee. While Vajpayee resigned to the PM post due to lack of strength, the Modi-Shah combo was resorting to manipulation to form governments in states despite not having enough number of members, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said that the TDP would play a key role in national politics. Stating that TDP had a strength of 70 lakh activists, he said no other party could be able  to face it.Stating that TDP founder-president NT Rama Rao resented the authority of the Central government over states when the Congress helmed the Centre, the TDP leaders said it misused the institution of Governor to control states ruled by the Opposition parties. With a view to containing the ‘Big Brother’ attitude of the Congress party at the national level, NTR had unified 29 non-Congress parties. It was this initiative that had led to the formation of the National Front government in 1989. NTR aimed at bringing about cordial relationship between the Centre and the state governments.

He had insisted on implementation of the recommendations of the Sarkaria Commission. Thus, TDP played a pivotal role in forming five out of the six non-Congress governments in Delhi, they added. Naidu, as Chief Minister of the combined Andhra Pradesh, had played an important role in  national politics. As convenor of the United Front, he brought the non-Congress parties together and was instrumental in HD Deve Gowda and IK Gujral becoming prime ministers, the TDP leaders added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners