‘Modi, Shah playing havoc with people’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) introduced 37 resolutions during Mahanadu, the three-day annual conclave of the party which concluded here on Tuesday. The party adopted the crucial political resolution on the final day.Introducing it, Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu slammed both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah and charged them with playing havoc with people’s lives by taking unilateral decisions. He said the style of functioning of Modi and Amit Shah was totally different from that of BJP leader and former PM AB Vajpayee. While Vajpayee resigned to the PM post due to lack of strength, the Modi-Shah combo was resorting to manipulation to form governments in states despite not having enough number of members, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said that the TDP would play a key role in national politics. Stating that TDP had a strength of 70 lakh activists, he said no other party could be able to face it.Stating that TDP founder-president NT Rama Rao resented the authority of the Central government over states when the Congress helmed the Centre, the TDP leaders said it misused the institution of Governor to control states ruled by the Opposition parties. With a view to containing the ‘Big Brother’ attitude of the Congress party at the national level, NTR had unified 29 non-Congress parties. It was this initiative that had led to the formation of the National Front government in 1989. NTR aimed at bringing about cordial relationship between the Centre and the state governments.

He had insisted on implementation of the recommendations of the Sarkaria Commission. Thus, TDP played a pivotal role in forming five out of the six non-Congress governments in Delhi, they added. Naidu, as Chief Minister of the combined Andhra Pradesh, had played an important role in national politics. As convenor of the United Front, he brought the non-Congress parties together and was instrumental in HD Deve Gowda and IK Gujral becoming prime ministers, the TDP leaders added.